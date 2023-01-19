A 57-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out at a house in Forest Town in Mansfield.

Police officers and firefighters were called to Princess Avenue at 5.30pm on Thursday, 19 January after a neighbour heard the fire alarm sounding. Fire crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, and Ashfield attended.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and police say the exact cause of the fire is being fully investigated.

A police and fire service presence will remain at the scene overnight.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends. Officers will be at the scene overnight to carry out a full investigation with our fire colleagues."

Group Manager Chris Emmott, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to express my condolences to the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are grateful to the local community for their patience and understanding while we investigate the cause of this fire."

