The A1M was closed in West Yorkshire on Thursday morning following a serious crash.

Emergency services, including police, firefighters and both road and air ambulances were called to the southbound carriageway following the incident near Wetherby at around 10am.

The crash happened between junctions 44 and 45. There was congestion back to junction 46.

Highways England said the southbound carriageway was closed.

A spokesperson said: "Road users caught within the closure will be released once the closure has been put in place and the incident scene has been secured.

"A diversion route is available approaching junction 45."