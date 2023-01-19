Police have taken action under anti-slavery laws against two men who forced foreign labourers to work for little or no money at a car wash in Lincolnshire.

Sherwan Sahdi, 36, who runs Supershine Hand Car Wash on Spalding Road in Gosberton, was given a five-year slavery and trafficking risk order (STRO).

An interim order was also granted against Bachtiar Mohammed Amin, 34, until a full court hearing later this year.

PC Tamzin Hurley-Roe, of Lincolnshire Police, said the business had been employing workers with no right to work in the UK and housing "potentially vulnerable immigration offenders" on and off-site.

"Inquiries indicated that some workers were being paid significantly less than the national minimum wage and in some cases not at all," she said.

Although no criminal offences were reported, the court ruled the two men were at risk of committing a slavery or human trafficking offence.

The orders ban the two men from transporting workers from abroad, arranging accommodation for workers, recruiting anyone not entitled to work in the UK or without. national insurance number or paying workers below minimum wage.r.

They face up to five years in prison for breaching the orders.

Insp Nick Waters said: “The message across the county is strong and clear. Slavery and trafficking will not be tolerated. This order is a step forward in protecting vulnerable people from potential exploitation, even when criminal offences haven’t been disclosed or evidenced."

