Three men have been arrested after a father-of-three was stabbed to death at his home.

Khalfan Seif, 33, was attacked at Springdale Avenue, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield, at about 11pm on Saturday night, 14 January.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested two men, 18 and 19, on suspicion of murder. A third man, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The attack happened at Mr Seif's home on Springdale Avenue. Credit: MEN Media

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry team, who is leading the investigation, said: "Mr Seif’s family have suffered a dreadful loss and are being supported by specially trained officers as we continue to investigate his murder.

"Three arrests have now been made but we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Thornton Lodge or Lockwood area on Saturday night and may have seen something suspicious to come forward."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...