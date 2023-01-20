A man has been arrested by counter terrorism police after hospital wards were evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

The incident at St James's Hospital on Friday prompted a major emergency services response and led to part of the site being cordoned off.

The public were told to avoid the entrance at Gledhow Wing, which provides services including maternity care, while the incident was dealt with.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust advised patients to attend appointments unless told otherwise, but said visitors should stay away. The accident and emergency department remained open.

In a statement, Counter Terrorism Police (CTP) North East said parts of the area had been evacuated as a precaution.

A 27-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested.

A CTP spokesperson added: "Due to the nature of the incident, CTP North East has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The emergency department at St James’s remains open, and patients are asked to attend outpatient appointments as normal unless contacted otherwise."