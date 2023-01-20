Police have made two further arrests over the fatal stabbing of a man in his own home.

Khalfan Seif, 33, died of his injuries after being stabbed on Saturday night at his house on Springdale Avenue in Huddersfield.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three other men were previously arrested in relation to the incident. Two men aged 18 and 19 remain in custody charged with murder, while a third aged 22 who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

