Wards have been evacuated at one of Yorkshire's biggest hospitals following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Emergency services were called to the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital in Leeds on Friday morning.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said a cordon had been put in place as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, it added: "We have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

"Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise. Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information."

The trust said the walk-in service for anyone planning to attend the hospital for GP bloods was not available, but services were available at other hospital sites.

The hospital, which is a main centre for maternity services in the city, said accident and emergency remained open and people could enter the hospital through the Alma Street or Gledhow Road entrances.

Bus services in the area were facing disruption.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are liaising with Army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.

"People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time."

