A man from Normanton who was serving almost 20 years for a string of child sex offences has had his sentence increased after more of his crimes were investigated.

Mark Greenwood was jailed in 2019 after admitting six sexual offences and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

Following his conviction, a second victim reported to police that she had also been abused by the 57-year-old man when she was just eight-years-old.

Detectives at the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit investigated the allegation and Greenwood was later charged with sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to a further three years in prison.

Greenwood appeared at Leeds Crown Court and was jailed in 2019

Greenwood remains on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and subject to indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Will Denton, of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, said:

“We welcome the extension to Greenwood’s sentence and commend the bravery of the victim and her family for coming forward and speaking with our officers.

“There is no doubt that he is a dangerous man who deserves to remain behind bars for a substantial amount of time.

“I hope this result will encourage other victims to engage with our specially trained officers who work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

