A man whose wife has been charged with his murder died from a single stab wound to the heart, an inquest heard.

Paul Hanson, who was 54-years-old, died on December 28th after the incident at the home he shared with his wife Teresa Hanson in West Cowick near Goole.

The couple who had children and grandchildren had been married for 34 years.

Teresa Hanson will go on trial for the murder of her husband in June Credit: Hull Daily Mail/MEN Media

Mrs Hanson, 54, appeared before Hull Crown Court earlier this month over his death and pleaded not guilty to murder.

She is currently on bail.

A provisional date for a trial has been fixed for June 12.

Paul Hanson died three days after Christmas

Senior coroner Professor Paul Marks told family present at the inquest that he could not release Mr Hanson’s body yet as the defence team had requested a second post-mortem.

That is due to take place on Monday, after which Prof Marks said he hoped the body could be released so the family could make funeral arrangements.

DCI Nicola Burnett said: “At 7:05pm on December 28 the ambulance service received a call from a female saying she needed an ambulance. Crews turned up and CPR was commenced. The casualty had a single stab wound to his chest.

“He was transported to Hull Royal Infirmary but he was pronounced deceased later that evening. The post-mortem concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

“An investigation was launched and a number of inquiries carried out. That is still ongoing. There has been the recovery of digital devices, interviews with the suspect, other witnesses and house-to-house inquiries.”

Humberside Police had been called to the address at about 7:15pm on 28th December after reports of a stabbing.

Adjourning the inquest, Prof Marks also indicated there may be no need to complete the inquest as the four questions a coroner needs to answer – namely who died, where when and how – would likely be addressed during the criminal trial.