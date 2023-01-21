An investigation is underway after two cyclists were killed in a collision with a car in Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to Royston Road at Cudworth just after 9pm on Friday 20th January- both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to formally identify them.

The car involved, believed to be a red Volkswagen Golf, failed to stop at the scene, and was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Officers are looking for another man in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said:"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and may have seen the Volkswagen Golf or cyclists to get in touch.

We are particularly keen to hear from those with dash-cam footage."

