A house in Goole has been destroyed in a suspected gas blast in the early hours of this morning (January 22).

Emergency services were called at 1.10am to reports of an explosion and fire at the address in Marlborough Avenue.The area was cordoned off to allow emergency services to work safely and for the safety of the public.No one is reported to have been seriously injured. A man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life. He has been taken into police custody.Police say occupants of all neighbouring properties have been accounted for - several homes were evacuated as a precaution with around 20 people taking shelter in the nearby St Joseph's church.

Among them Charles Shooter, his wife, Tina, and their dog, Willow. He told Calendar:

"At half past one in the morning I just heard like a crash, thought it was just a car crashing into the side (of the house), I went to the window and saw smoke so I ran outside and it was literally in flames within seconds. I went running back in and told Tina to get dressed and get out, it would be like a wind tunnel in terraced houses. It went up that quick, there was no way of getting near it, all we could do was stand and watch".

Back of damaged house

A road closure and police cordon remain in place, and police are asking for people to stay away from the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.