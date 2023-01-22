A man has been charged after a house was destroyed by a blast allegedly caused after the gas supply was tampered with.

Police were called to Marlborough Avenue, Goole, East Yorkshire in the early hours of Sunday after the at around 1.10am on Sunday 22nd January, after the terraced property was largely destroyed by an explosion. Neighbouring properties were also damaged.

No-one was injured. Humberside Police said it is believed the gas supply had been interfered with.

The house was fenced off after the incident. Credit: ITV News

Wayne Vines, 56, of Marlborough Avenue, has been charged with causing criminal damage which recklessly endangered life.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday.

Det Con Andrew Johnson, of Humberside Police, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident. Their understanding is very much appreciated.”