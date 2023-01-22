Play Brightcove video

* See Jon Hill's report on the North Yorkshire Ukrainian aid effort

Villagers near Selby are rallying round to help two local men who are risking their lives and spending their own savings to deliver aid to Ukraine.

Between them Stuart Davison and Mitch Mitchell have already made seven missions to the war-torn country, now they have been loading up for their next trip.

Stuart who is from Hambleton and Mitch from Whitley, have delivered aid mainly to orphanages where children keep warm from candles in temperatures of -24 degrees.

Delivering aid to Ukrainian orphanages

Now people living in the village of Burn have donated equipment including warm clothing, quilts, sleeping bags, dried food and sanitary products for the men's next trip.

Their aid mission has won the support of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has recorded a video message for them.

He said: "I just want to say a million thanks to you for everything you're doing to bring stuff to the people of Ukraine - the humanitarian mission that you're running, I know that it makes a huge difference to them."

Stuart said: “It’s heart-breaking to see the Ukrainian people suffering. They desperately need our help. But the support and donations we have received back home has been staggering, incredible."

Burn resident Sonia Hearld who helped organise the village's donations said: "We put a flyer out just before Christmas trying to encourage people to donate and so far I think we've managed to raise three van-loads for Mitch and Stuart to take over to Ukraine. We always say this is a little village with a big heart."

Supplies have been pouring in

Lorry driver Stuart has put £7,000 of his own savings into paying for diesel for the trips he and his colleague have so far made across Europe with humanitarian aid.

Selby and Ainsty Conservative MP Nigel Adams helped load the van together with Ukrainian refugee Kateryna Markovska, who fled Russian-occupied Kherson and is now living at the home of Mr Adams and his family.

She said: "They have big hearts and are very generous people and people are giving everything to help Ukraine."

Mr Adams said: "I’m incredibly proud of Stuart and Mitch and we want to show our support and gratitude. It’s clear their efforts have really touched people’s hearts."

