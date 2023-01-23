Play Brightcove video

Michael Billington reports from the scene in Cudworth

Tributes have been paid to a teenage cyclist who died along with his father when they were knocked down in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Lewis Daines, 16, and his father Dean Jones were riding their bikes in Cudworth, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire, when they were hit by a car on Friday night. They died at the scene.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in a neighbouring village.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but police are still searching for another man.

Lewis's cousin, Samantha Earnshaw, told ITV News: "He's the most loving boy. He's a very big loss, big big loss. I'd do everything to have him back here with us, everything."

Police at the scene of the crash.

Emergency services were called to Royston Road at Cudworth following the incident just after 9pm on Friday, 20 January.

The car involved, believed to be a red Volkswagen Golf, failed to stop at the scene and was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton.

Miss Earnshaw appealed for anyone with information to speak to police, saying: "Just come forward, whoever's done it just come forward. We need that justice for my little 16-year-old cousin.

"Anyone around these areas at that time, dash cam or whatever, please just come forward if you've seen anything. Please, please."

In a post on social media Lewis's mother, Susan, she loved him "millions".

She added: "Lewis will be missed by many. He was well loved. Rest in peace son."

