Jonathan Kirk's dash cam caught the moment of the explosion.

A driver has spoken of how he witnessed a house exploding in front of him in a moment caught on his dashboard camera. Jonathan Kirk had been visiting friends in Goole, East Yorkshire, and was driving along Marlborough Avenue in the early hours of Sunday when a blast largely destroyed the terraced property. Mr Kirk said he ran to help a tenant trying to escape the house through a shattered window, before alerting neighbours.

He told the Hull Daily Mail: "I saw the tenant climbing through his window. It had been shattered and blown out. I saw him climbing out on to the rubble, so I rushed over to help him to get him out."

The incident left the top floor of the property completely exposed.

The house was fenced off after the incident. Credit: ITV News

Mr Kirk said firefighters were quick to stop the blaze spreading, but had to take action to prevent a wider risk to the public.

"There was a danger of it collapsing, so that's when they started pushing everyone further back,” he said.

"I think it probably would have been about an hour to fully put it out and keep it structural. The residents were a bit dazed and a bit shocked."

Humberside Police said there were reports that the explosion happened after the gas supply to the property was tampered with.

A man has been charged with causing criminal damage recklessly endangering life.

Wayne Vines, 56, of Marlborough Avenue, was due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday.

