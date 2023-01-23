Police arrested a suspected drink driver after stopping a badly damaged car with a missing wheel.

Shortly before 5am on Saturday morning, North Yorkshire Police spotted the BMW in Sowerby, near Thirsk, with a large section of the bumper and wing mirror missing and a damaged wheel.

It completely lost its front tyre as officers followed it into a residential parking area.

The driver was allegedly twice the drink drive limit when breathalysed. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without an MOT and driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger or injury.

North Yorkshire Police spotted the BMW on Saturday morning. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

After tracing the journey of the car, police found a Ford Focus on Back Lane which appeared to have been damaged en route.

Debris around the vehicle matched that of the BMW and the driver was further arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident.

He has since been released under investigation as North Yorkshire police appeal for any witnesses to come forward.