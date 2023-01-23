A predator who was tracked down by the mother of a teenage girl he sexually assaulted has been jailed.

The 16-year-old was walking through Paragon Interchange, Hull, after work to meet her mother when Mahmood Noor Ibrahim assaulted her.

The 39-year-old asked her if she was with anyone before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her, leaving her feeling scared and unsafe, Hull Crown Court head.

The girl told her mother what had happened when she arrived shortly after - prompting her to drive along the road in search of Ibrahim.

After finding him on Paragon Street, the mother confronted him and took photographs on her phone.

She asked him: "Have you just grabbed my daughter? You're not going to get away with this." Ibrahim did not reply.

It was reported to police the next day and as a result of inquiries, he was arrested.

Mahmood Noor Ibrahim admitted sexual assault in November last year.

He admitted kissing the girl, but would not comment on whether it was consensual. He said he thought that the girl was aged 20 to 25 and claimed that she told him she was 17.

He was originally jailed for one year by Hull magistrates on 1 December but after an appeal he was given a two-month cut in his prison term because magistrates had not given him enough discount for his early guilty plea.

Ibrahim, an asylum seeker living in the city, had no previous convictions in this country.

Marc Luxford, representing him, said it was "disgusting behaviour," but the defendant had been drinking and was sorry for the offence.

A judge said he "specifically targeted a vulnerable victim" and posed a high risk of serious harm to the public, particularly females.

Noor Ibrahim was jailed for 10 months and handed a a 10-year sexual harm prevention order. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.