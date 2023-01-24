Police are looking for a man who they have described as 'distinctive' due to the fact part of his right ear is missing.

Dale Poppleton, who is said to have connections in Bradford, is wanted by West Yorkshire police in connection with an inquiry into a serious offence.

The 41-year-old is white, of medium build and said to be around 6ft 1ins tall.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:"He is very distinctive due to the fact that he has half an ear (right side).

Poppleton is thought to have connections to not only the Bradford area but the North of England. He was last seen in East Yorkshire. "

Police said Poppleton is ‘deliberately evading’ detection and extensive enquiries are being carried out by officers to trace him.

Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked to not approach him and call Police immediately.

