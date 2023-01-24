Police investigating the deaths of a father and son in a hit and run in Barnsley have re-issued an appeal for information as they release a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 37-year-old man has been released without any further action and eliminated from the enquiry. Officers are still looking for another man.

Photos of 45-year-old Dean Jones and his 16-year-old son Lewis Daines have been released following their formal identification. Their family is being supported by specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Lewis and his father were killed in a collision with a car as they cycled in Royston Road at Cudworth at around 9pm on January 20.

The vehicle involved, believed to be a red Volkswagen Golf, was travelling along Royston Road towards Cudworth at the time of the collision.

It was later found abandoned and police are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:"Were you travelling along Royston Road that evening? Did you see the vehicle prior to or after the collision?

If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1089 of 20 January 2023.

If you have dashcam footage, please email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk and quote the incident number in the email subject."

