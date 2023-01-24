A former police officer based at Hull who got involved in a betting syndicate connected to fraudulent online gambling and criminality has been barred from ever working for the police again.

PC Joshua McGrory, who resigned from the Humberside Police Force in November 2021, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour following a two-day misconduct hearing at Goole Magistrates' Court.

The 28-year-old was found to have allowed a bank account and other online gambling accounts to be opened in his name, knowing they could have been used for illegal purposes.

McGory received financial rewards for his part in the syndicate that operated for an 18-month period between 2018 and 2020.

He failed to notify the Force of any of his actions or report any suspected criminal activity.

An investigation was launched by the Force's Anti-Corruption Unit, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) disciplinary panel which ruled that former PC Joshua McGrory had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

The two-day hearing concluded that his actions did amount to gross misconduct and he will now also be placed on the College of Policing Barred list to ensure he is unable to work for any other Police Force in the UK.

Head of Professional Standards, Superintendent Andy Maultby said: “We will absolutely not condone anyone within our force whose integrity is brought into even the slightest disrepute.

“Honesty is a quality in a police officer that is of paramount importance and it is absolutely vital for us to build trust and confidence with the public and communities we serve.

“There are some individuals who should not wear a police uniform, and McGrory was one of them. Had he not resigned before his Misconduct Hearing, he would have been dismissed with immediate effect."

Superintendent Maultby added that the majority of police officers do act with the utmost professionalism but any who fail to uphold the high standards will be "held to account for their actions."

