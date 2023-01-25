Armed police have been dealing with an overnight incident at a property in Skegness.

Officers were called to Tennyson Green at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 24 January.

They remained on the scene on Wednesday morning.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our presence may cause some traffic disruption in the area, and we will be contacting nearby businesses and organisations in due course.

"This is an ongoing incident, and we will release more information when we can."