A young millionaire says he was left "gutted" after his £100,000 supercar was daubed with offensive graffiti.

Waseem Khan returned to Leeds from a business meeting in Manchester to find his Audi R8 V10 spray-painted with "show-off" and "virgin", as well as the word "die".

The 20-year-old, who made his fortune trading crypto currency, said he was "shocked" but unfazed.

"I was gutted, I took it to the car wash and it was not coming off," he said. "It’s not going to faze me. it’s not much of a loss for me, I make £6-7,000 in my sleep.

"Even if you are doing something good in life, there is a lot of hate. I don’t really have any enemies, I think a lot of people just can’t see someone young, do good. I have a supercar at 20, they can’t put up with it."

The supercar was left overnight when it was vandalised.

Mr Khan, known as WasKhan online, has over 80,000 followers across several social platforms and millions of views on TikTok.

He recently featured in a video on the now-famous Wakey Wines account.

He has called for the "childish" person who damaged his car to come forward.

He said: "What you have done is very low and pathetic and childish, they could be following their own dreams instead of destroying someone else's."The dangers of being on social media is you attract a lot of good people and a lot of bad people. I would like the person that did it, to come forward."

