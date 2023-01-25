Police have released an artist's impression of a man found dead in a canal with a 30-year-old copy of an A-to-Z map book and a set of keys.

Detectives in West Yorkshire are still trying to identify the elderly man, whose body was discovered in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, near to Bramley Fall Woods, on Sunday, 15 January.

He was bald, with white hair on both sides and stubble.

Images have also been released of the clothes he was wearing: a beige jacket, beige trousers, green and brown checked shirt, and a blue diamond pattern jumper, brown shoes and a beige scarf and gloves.

The clothes worn by the dead man. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Police say his death was not suspicious.

Det Ch Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "We believe the artist’s impression is a good likeness of the man and, alongside his clothing and personal items, we are hoping someone will recognise him.

"We are keen to identify him to support to the coronial process and to trace any next of kin there may be."

