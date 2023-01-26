The body of a man missing for over three weeks has been pulled from a waterway in Wakefield.

Police had been searching for Liam Hinchcliffe since 30 December, when he was reported missing by concerned family members.

He was last seen at his home in Chantry Waters, in Waterside Way, before a later sighting in January by a member of the public near the river between The Hepworth gallery and Chantry Bridge.

On Tuesday, at around 12.40pm, police divers recovered his body from Stanley Ferry.

His family have been kept informed of developments and have since thanked the police for their efforts.

In a statement, they said: "We would like to thank the police and everyone involved in the search for Liam.

"We would like to ask everyone to respect our privacy at this sad and most difficult time."

