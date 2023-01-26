Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl went missing overnight from her home in Bradford.

Alyssa Wilson was last seen at 5pm on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Thursday morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This is out of character for Alyssa and police and her family are concerned for her welfare."

Alyssa is white, slim and tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink leggings with a matching pink top, pink trainers and a black fluffy coat.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.