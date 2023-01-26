Plans to charge motorists for parking at parks and attractions in Leeds have been scrapped after a public backlash.

Leeds City Council proposed to introduce a 40p-an-hour charge for cars parked at locations including Golden Acre Park in Bramhope, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam.

Charges were also planned for 24 other public spaces as part of council efforts to boost its finances.

But following objections and several online petitions signed by thousands of people, the council has backed down.

Cllr Salma Arif, the executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: "We have a firm commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of people in Leeds and ensuring they have access to parks and greenspaces is key to that.

Otley Chevin. Credit: Leanne Henry

"The initial proposals that were scheduled for consultation with the public were to introduce modest charges for car parking at a number of our parks, which would enable improvement works to be carried out as well as contributing to the council’s budgetary pressures.

"However, having listened to the valuable feedback we have received from residents, we will not be progressing this proposal at this time."

The council manages around 70 parks, covering 4000 hectares.

It said it was committed to spending more than £39m on parks and greenspaces in the next 12 months.

Cllr Arif said the financial outlook remained "challenging" and work was needed to find areas where money could be saved.

