A delivery driver was found stabbed in his van while working in Sheffield city centre.

Police were called to Fitzwilliam Street just before 2.40am on Thursday, where they found the injured man, who is aged in his 20s, inside his vehicle.

It is believed he was assaulted by two men wearing dark clothing who then fled.

He was taken to hospital where he remains but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may help the on-going investigation.

Det Ch Insp Eleanor Welsh said the man was "simply doing his job."

"We're doing all we can to find those who may have been responsible," she said.

"We’ve already been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV checks and are now asking that anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch."

