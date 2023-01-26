A 76-year-old man has been arrested over the sudden death of a 77-year-old woman in Harrogate.

The woman died at a flat on Dene Park, Harrogate, at 2.49pm on Monday, 23 January 2023. Police are continuing their enquiries.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A 76-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sudden death inquiry and released under investigation.

"At this stage, the cause of death remains unexplained."

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.