A man has been charged with a terrorism offence after a bomb scare at a hospital in Leeds.

The Gledhow wing of St James's Hospital was evacuated and a cordon put in place as a precautionary measure on Friday, 20 January.

Mohammad Farooq was initially arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences, but police later said he was re-arrested on Friday evening under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Counter-terrorism police were granted more time to question the 27-year-old man on Sunday.

Farooq has now been charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism, the possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear, and keeping an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "These enquiries have confirmed our initial assessment that this was an isolated incident.

"We are satisfied that there is currently no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities or the UK hospital estate, in connection with this investigation."

However, he added that the UK threat level remains at substantial and that "public vigilance is invaluable".

Farooq, of Hetton Road in Roundhay, Leeds, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link on Friday, 27 January.

