Police have released an image of a man they want to find over the deaths of a father and son in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Dean Jones, 45, and his son Lewis Daines, 16, suffered fatal injuries when they were hit by a car as they rode bicycles on Cudworth Parkway, near Barsnley, on Friday night, 20 January. They died at the scene.

The car, a Volkswagon Golf, left the scene and was later found abandoned.

A 37-year-old man who was arrested was later released without charge.

South Yorkshire Police have now named Paul Yates, also known as "Bane" or "Pip" Yates, who is 35, as a person of interest.

A spokesperson said: "Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Yates recently, or knows where he may be staying. If you see Yates, please do not approach him but instead call 999."