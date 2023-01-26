Two men who were arrested after an armed police response led to the closure of a nearby school have been released without charge.

Police were called to Tennyson Green, Skegness, Lincolnshire, at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 24 January after reports of a man carrying a firearm.

They remained on the scene on Wednesday morning.

Richmond School, on nearby Richmond Grove, was forced to close as officers dealt with the incident.

Two men, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

But Lincolnshire Police said no weapon had been found. Both men have been released without charge.

A spokesperson said: "Specialist officers conducted a thorough search of the property and found no firearm.

"We take all reports of this nature very seriously and would like to thank the public and the local community for their support while the incident was ongoing."

