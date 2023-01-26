Police are looking for the "mindless" vandals who attacked 30 cars in one night in the same neighbourhood.

Lines of parked cars on Carrington Street, Albemarle Street and Boulevard had their windows smashed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Photos show glass scattered across the streets and cars with windows taped up following the incident.

Humberside Police said they believe two people on pushbikes were responsible.

Residents said they are "shocked" at the damage that has been caused.

Jeanette Locking was among those whose cars were vandalised. Credit: MEN Media

Jeanette Locking, who lives on Carrington Street, was woken up by her husband to tell her what had happened.

She told the Hull Daily Mail: "I feel really mad. It’s costing me a day’s work tomorrow because I have to take my car to get fixed.

"I’ve spoken to my insurance company. It’s costing me £75. Another guy on the street said it’s going to cost him £100."

Insp Dave Lonsdale appealed for witnesses.

He said: "This was mindless criminal damage that can have serious implications for the owners of the vehicles affected. We will be relentless in our efforts to track down those responsible.

"We are currently checking CCTV footage of the area and I would ask anyone who has CCTV footage of the area between 3.40am and 4am to get in touch with us."

