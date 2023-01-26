Play Brightcove video

Amanda Owen speaks to ITV Calendar News

Farming celebrity Amanda Owen says she is "ignoring" the scrutiny of her private life after her separation from her husband to focus on the launch of her new show.

The 48-year-old – known as the "Yorkshire Shepherdess" – shot to fame in 2018 with fly-on-the-wall TV series Our Yorkshire Farm.

It charted the highs and lows of her family life, her husband Clive and their nine children on Ravenseat farm near Richmond.

But last month it was announced the series would not return after she announced she was separating from her husband of 22 years.

Amanda and Clive Owen announced they were separating in June. Credit: Channel 5

Owen told ITV News she was unconcerned about the headlines and gossip generated by her increasingly high profile.

"I don't look at it, I don't read it, I ignore it," she said. "I feel like I go between the sublime and the ridiculous, it's a foot in two very different worlds.

"I've left the farm this morning after feeding the sheep, taking out the hay, doing our jobs, me and Clive are co-parenting. It all feels very surreal, I'm very content."

Amanda Owen does not feature in Beyond The Yorkshire Farm, a new series starring Clive and their eldest son, 18-year-old Reuben, as they launch a digging business together.

Instead she has returned to the screen with her own new solo project, called Amanda Owen's Extraordinary Farming Life.

The show sees her visit farmers across the country, including one in Newark, who have diversified to earn a living.

The series will have six episodes in total and she hopes it will shine a spotlight on the pressures of farming in modern times.

"Particularly after Covid there was such an interest with the countryside and what it could offer," she said.

"We've all been talking about people's diets and food, so anything that brings it to the forefront and sets off people talking has got to be good."

Amanda Owen's Extraordinary Farming Lives airs every Wednesday at 9pm on More4.

