A teenage boy has died after being hit by two cars.

Emergency services were called to Laughton Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham, at 6.23pm on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said a grey Honda CR-V was travelling towards Thurcroft when it collided with the 14-year-old. A second vehicle, a white Citroen DS3, travelling towards Laughton, then also hit him.

He died at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

The force said the drivers of the two vehicles alerted emergency services and are assisting police.

A spokesperson said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was driving in the area at the time and saw the boy to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from those with dashcam footage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.