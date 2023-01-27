A burglar who subjected a woman to a "brutal and prolonged, random sex attack" after breaking into her home has been jailed.

Thomas Andrew got into his victim's home in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield, at around 6am on 26 February last year.

The woman, in her 20s, tried to block her door and call her mother after hearing him in her house.

Det Sgt Ollie Hobson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Andrew caused extensive damage to the victim’s house, before forcing entry to her bedroom and subjecting her to a brutal and prolonged sexual attack.

“When the victim’s mum couldn’t call her back, she phoned the police. When our officers arrived, Andrew tried to escape by jumping off the roof of the property and running away."

Andrew, 21, then assaulted PC Toby Brown, causing him head injuries.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Andrew, of Peakstone Close, Doncaster, stole a jewellery box from his victim.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, one count of burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, and one count of causing actual bodily harm to the police officer.

In a statement to the court, the victim said: "Your bed should be a place where you feel safe, secure and have pleasant dreams. He has taken this away from me when he entered my bedroom and created my nightmare.

“It still petrifies me to think how it would have ended if the police had not arrived when they did. I no longer feel safe in my bed and struggle to sleep and I am petrified when I hear noises, particularly in the night. I should not have to worry about going to bed every night.

"It has left me scared to do normal things, like getting public transport, going to the shops or walking down the street. My independence has been stripped from me and I will have to live with the extreme nature of the violence against me for the rest of my life."

Andrew was jailed for 21 years.

PCs Harriet Murray and Toby Brown were awarded for their bravery in detaining Andrew on the day of the incident.

Det Sgt Hobson added: “Andrew’s crimes were nothing short of horrific. The fact that he violently assaulted a police officer who was trying to arrest him only further demonstrates the danger he poses. He will now spend a considerable period of time behind bars."

