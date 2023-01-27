Police are linking a shooting which left a car riddled with bullet holes to an earlier attack on a dessert takeaway.

Officers in Sheffield were initially called to reports of shots being fired at Sugar Xpress, on Firth Park Road, at 8pm on Thursday.

Thirteen minutes later, a Volkswagen Passat was attacked on Machon Bank. Pictures from the scene show the car's windscreen with at least six bullet holes.

No one was injured in either incident and no arrests have been made.

Det Ch Insp Anthony Slater, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We understand that these two incidents last night will have caused some concern in the community and would like to reassure those nearby that we believe it to have been targeted and we’re doing all we can to find those responsible.

"Thankfully, no one was injured in what was a reckless act and we’re dedicated to finding who may have been responsible."