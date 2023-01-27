A suspected drug dealer was arrested after police on patrol came across an overturned car.

Officers discovered the crashed VW Golf on Lark Lane in Ripon shortly after 3pm on Thursday 26 January.

They discovered a large amount of cannabis and cocaine after one of the occupants fled the scene.

The second person in the car, a 19-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.