Police are investigating after an elderly woman died in a house fire.

Emergency services were called to the property in Albert Avenue, Skegness, at around 6.50pm on Thursday. The woman, in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still at the property on Friday morning while the house was cordoned off.

The house has been cordoned off while investigations continue. Credit: MEN Media

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, described the elderly woman as a "very special lady."

A joint investigation is taking place between firefighters and police. A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the family had been informed, adding: "Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"This is an ongoing incident and officers will remain at the property while investigations continue."

