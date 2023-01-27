Play Brightcove video

Police have released footage of a "reckless" father weaving in and out of traffic with his toddler daughter perched on his off-road motorbike without a helmet or restraint.

James Giles was jailed earlier this month after admitting dangerous driving and exposing child under two to harm or danger.

The 16-month-old child is seen perched on the petrol tank of the bike, as Giles swerves through busy streets, down a cycle lane and undertaking vehicles in Hull.

The 24-year-old dropped off his daughter after about five minutes, before carrying on his dangerous journey.

He failed to stop at red lights and nearly crashed into another motorbike, before overtaking cars and at one point was seen doing a wheelie.

He was caught on dashcam footage taken by a driver who posted the video on social media and reported it to police.

Giles said he had no explanation for his actions. Credit: Humberside Police

Giles was aware of the video circulating online and handed himself in. He said he had no explanation for his "crazy decision."

Sentencing him at Hull Crown Court, Judge Kate Rayfield said she had no choice but to jail the father because of the serious nature of the offence.

She said: "It must have been obvious to you that you could have killed your daughter and you exposed her to such a dangerous risk. As her father, you had a duty to keep her safe which you did not."

Giles broke down in tears as he was jailed for 16 months.

He was also banned from driving for two years and eight months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.