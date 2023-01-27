Play Brightcove video

The moment The Reytons found out they were number one

An unsigned band from South Yorkshire have defied the odds to secure top spot in the UK album charts.

The Reytons, a four-piece indie group from Rotherham, claimed the number one position with their self-released album What's Rock And Roll?

They feature in a top 10 alongside big name artists like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

What makes the achievement more remarkable is that it has been done largely through grassroots support.

Band member Lee Holland said: "This is not just our win, it's a public win for everybody - the working class. It's not just our achievement, it's everyone's achievement."

Lead singer Jonny Yerrell added: "It's a people's number one. We were massive underdgos when we started this campaign.

"You've got all these big artists who've got major labels behind them with money and massive financial backing where they can have the big campaigns going off. We've not got that, we've got word of mouth and good, loyal people."

Posting on Twitter on Thursday, before the official chart was announced, the band said they were "on the verge of changing this game forever".

Comprising Yerrell, Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd, the band's number one album is their third full-length release and comes after after two previous UK top 40 albums.

Describing themselves as building their success despite "no label" and "no backing" they have been left shocked by their success.

Speaking at a signing session in Sheffield this week, after painting their own publicity banners, Yerrell told ITV News: "It's been crazy. My heart is absolutely pounding... to see this happening is mad."

He added: "The good people of South Yorkshire have got behind this. I'm lost for words."

Among their fans is local boxer, former world champion Terri Harper. She said: "It's great to see someone from the local area doing so well. I know myself how important it is to have people from the local village backing you."

