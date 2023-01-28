Major North Yorkshire road to be closed for 'hours' after lorry gets stuck

The A170 Sutton Bank near Thirsk has been closed by police after a lorry has become stuck across both carriageways.

North Yorkshire Police is advising motorists to avoid the area as they expect the road to remain closed for "several hours".

It's one of the main routes across the North York Moors, connecting Thirsk and Scarborough.

Posting to Twitter, the force said: "The A170 at the bottom of Sutton Bank near Thirsk is currently closed after a lorry has become stuck across both carriageways.

"The road is expected to remain closed for several hours. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

