An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Leeds city centre.

Emergency services were called to the Fish Street area at around 6.50pm on Friday 27 January.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police cordons are in place in and around the Fish Street area, including Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, and King Edward Street, whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish what has taken place and identify those involved.

“I would like to re-assure the community that we take incidents of this nature very seriously and we will do everything we can to find those responsible."

