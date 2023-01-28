Rob Burrow race horse makes its debut at Doncaster

A fundraising race horse named in honour of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow made its debut today.

Beep Beep Burrow finished a respectable 5th in his long awaited first race, after a last minute injury stopped him racing two weeks ago.

The gelding is owned by the Good Racing Company which campaigns to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Rob was joined by his mother Irene and daughter Macy trackside, and spoke to us before the race about how he was feeling.

He said:"It is not where it finishes but more the message it portrays. It is running for everyone with MDN and please know it is a symbol of hope. Just look for his white socks."

Rob's wife Lindsey said she hoped Beep Beep would "live up to its name"

She said: "Rob was often called Road Runner and that is where the name came from."

Rob had his picture taken before the race with all the jockeys and Jenn Scribbins from MND Association said she believed the race had brought greater awareness of the disease to a wider audience.

She added that she hoped it would "raise more funds and vital research for MND."

