A man who left an 81-year-old pensioner with a fractured spine, eye socket and stab wound to his leg after attacking him during a robbery has been jailed.

Jamie Wightman, carried out the "shocking attack" in the man's home in the Bellamy Road area of Mansfield after sneaking through his bedroom window and dragging him out of bed.

He demanded money and valuables before fleeing the scene on the morning of Saturday 21 May 2022, with his wallet and mobile phone.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Wightman, who was identified by fingerprints and CCTV, was arrested the same day and answered ‘no comment’ to all the questions posed to him by officers.

The 25-year-old man later pleaded guilty to robbery.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday), Wightman, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, was jailed for ten years and six months.

He will serve at least two thirds of his sentence and will serve an additional five years on license.

Detective Constable Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incident that shocked and appalled the local community.

“I have worked on a lot of cases as a police officer but this one was undoubtedly one of the worst.

“Wightman chose not only to burgle an elderly man, but also to subject him to a sustained and wholly unnecessary attack.

“Unsurprisingly, what happened that day has had a significant emotional impact on the victim. I hope that today’s sentence offers him and his family some comfort as they come to terms with what happened.”

