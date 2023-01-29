A Grimsby Town employee has gone viral on social media after he was caught celebrating a second-half equaliser.

Digital Content Creator Liam Emmerson was captured by television cameras jumping up and down whilst also trying to film goalscorer Harry Clifton's celebrations.

The clip has been viewed almost half a million times on Twitter.

"It's a bit embarrassing but I just can't help myself." Liam said. "Being a Town fan and getting to witness the things that happen on a matchday is great."

Play Brightcove video

He's already had some stick from Grimsby's players and coaches but Liam says it's not the first time he's been carried away whilst filming his beloved Mariners.

"I did it once at Notts County and I got caught by a fan. That went around the Town fans. I'm known for the squeals behind the camera."

After the two-all draw at Kenilworth Road yesterday, Grimsby will welcome Luton to Blundell Park for the replay next week.

Another chance for the Mariners to get Liam jumping.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.