Marine medics search for seal pup entangled in netting off Yorkshire coast

Beachgoers in Bridlington are being urged to look out for a seal which has become heavily entangled in netting.

Marine Mammal Medics scrambled to the Yorkshire coast after being alerted by a member of the public on Saturday 28 January.

The pup was spotted tangled up in a number of ropes swimming in the Brid and Fraisethorpe area, and there's concern it could become severely injured.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Emily Mayman from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said: "Unfortunately he's been frightened back into the water again. He's since been seen swimming up towards the beach in Bridlington.

The seal pup has been seen swimming off Bridlington beach. Credit: AnnMarie Daniels

"If anyone does happen to spot this particular seal or any other they are worried about, please call us as soon as they can."

Her advise for anyone who sees a seal on the beach is to keep at a distance: "Keep away and keep children and dogs away - it's so important to stay well away from them and never try to put them in the water."

Ms Mayman says it's important the seal is found soon as they are worried about it becoming more severely injured: "From what we've seen so far, it sound like it has raspy breathing which makes us worried it may have an underlying infection going on.

"It's important for us to find it and to address any issues. We are worried that if the pup isn't found soon, it will continue to grow and the netting will cut into the neck further and further."

Members of the public are being asked not to approach the sea. Credit: BDMLR

While on the beach searching for the seal, the team were alerted to another pup at Bridlington beach.

The pup had an eye infection and has been rescued and taken to be treated. It's hoped the pup can soon be taken to a rehabilitation centre in the area where he can recover before being released back into the wild.

Chris Cook, Yorkshire & Lincolnshire Area Coordinator, said: "Fantastic rescue of the young pup with the eye infection, our medics worked tirelessly to find the older pup with the entanglement.

"If anyone sees this seal we would appreciate the call so we can intervene. Huge thank you to the public for staying a good distance away from the young non-entangled seal too!"

Ms Mayman said the team is seeing more seals getting tangled in netting. She explained: "We are getting more and more. There used to be the off one or two seen throughout the year, but nationally we are getting more reports of them getting entangled.

"We now see around 10 to 12 a year on the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire coast and it's increasing every year."

