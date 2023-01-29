Rail passengers in West Yorkshire are being advised to check before travelling and allow extra time for journeys in January and February.

It's due to work being carried out to transform Morley train station as part of a multi-million pound investment.

The train station will be closed to allow for huge upgrade works to take place, including laying the foundations for new, longer platforms, realigning the track to support faster trains through the area and completing important drainage work.

It means over the last weekend in January (28 and 29) and between 4 and 12 February, there will be disruption to rail services. Buses will replace some trains between Huddersfield and Leeds, and rail diversions will be in place. Passengers are advised to check the National Rail website to plan their journeys.

Play Brightcove video

As part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, Morley train station will be relocated approximately 75m away from its current position to allow for longer platforms. These will provide space for faster, more frequent and greener trains with more seats available for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

The station will also be fully accessible, with a new footbridge and lifts.

Hannah Lomas, Principal Programme Sponsor for Transpennine Route Upgrade said: "This work is a key milestone for the Transpennine Route Upgrade and I’m looking forward to seeing the long term benefits it will offer passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

"Although no trains will run through the area while the work takes place, we have worked closely with our train operating colleagues to keep passengers moving, with diversions and rail replacement services in place."

Passengers are being urged to check before travelling Credit: Network Rail

The Transpennine Route Upgrade is a major, multi-billion-pound programme of railway improvements which will include a fully electrified railway between Manchester and York, improving stations along the route and upgrading a number of bridges and level crossings.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express said: "As major upgrade work takes place for Morley station in February, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, there will some service alterations for TransPennine Express services.

"Customers are advised to allow for additional time to travel and to check carefully for the latest service alterations before they travel on our website."

The work is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade Credit: Network Rail

Rob Warnes, Strategic Development Director for Northern said: "We’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst Morley station is closed for this work.

"During this closure, the foundations are quite literally being laid to enable us to bring better train services and improved accessibility for everybody using the station.

"We’re working hard to keep everybody moving whilst the station is closed, with plenty of colleagues on hand to help throughout. Our advice to our customers is to check before they travel."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.