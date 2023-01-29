A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injures after a fire broke out at a house in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to reports a mid-terraced bungalow was on fire at 11.59am on Sunday 29 January.

Firefighters and police officers remain at the scene in Wygate Road, Spalding.

The woman, in her 50s is receiving treatment in hospital. Nobody else is reported to have been injured in the fire.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

"Fire crews and officers are still in attendance at the property, and we will remain in the local area today carrying out initial enquiries."

