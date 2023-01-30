A council has compared a man who is wanted for allegedly flytipping to a bottle of Prime.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on Twitter, Doncaster Council published a CCTV image of the man they want to find alongside the hugely popular energy drink.

The council wrote: "Two of the current most wanted things in Doncaster! Our enforcement team are looking to identify this repeat fly-tipping offender."The picture was taken in Stone Close Avenue, the council said.

Social media users were quick to respond with their own quips.

Laura Hutchinson wrote on Facebook: "He's the prime suspect!"

Doncaster Council has developed a reputation for its irreverent approach to social media, having written a series of comic threads about apparently serious issues, including social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.