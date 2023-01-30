A motorist has pleaded guilty to killing two young friends by dangerous driving – the day before he was due to go on trial.

Jack Hart's BMW collided with 10-year-old Steven Duffield and Mason Deakin, 11, as they rode their bicycles on a flyover at Anlaby Road in Hull.

He was said to have been speeding at the time of the incident and had driven into a bus lane.

Both boys were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary after the crash in October 2020. Steven died on 19 October. Mason was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died two weeks later.

Tributes were left at the scene after the crash. Credit: MEN Media

Hart, 32, of Anlaby Road, initially denied causing death by dangerous driving.He was due to stand trial on Tuesday, but pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court a day before the case began.Judge John Thackray KC said: "He has had two years to get his affairs in order. He has played the system and left it to the last possible minute. His plea has come over two years later than it should have done."Remanding Hart into custody, he added that Hart faced a "very significant sentence measured in years".

Hart will be sentenced on Wednesday.

